Dem senator says he's open to preserving filibuster in Gorsuch debate

Story highlights The "nuclear option" lowers the threshold of advancing Supreme Court nominees to just 51 votes from 60

Coons was among four Democrats who helped the party reach a filibuster threshold

(CNN) A Democratic lawmaker said he's open to conversations about preserving the filibuster to prevent Republicans from using "the nuclear option" to fill a Supreme Court vacancy.

"I'm not digging in. I'm saying I am open to conversations about how we might preserve the filibuster," Sen. Chris Coons told CNN's Alisyn Camerota Tuesday on "New Day." "It is clear to the Republican majority -- if they choose to break the rules, to change the rules -- that will be on them."

The Delaware Democrat added: "There are Democrats and Republicans who I hope will be talking this week, in the next two days, to see if we could find some path forward where we preserve the filibuster."

