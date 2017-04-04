Chelsea Clinton: 'We all need to be asking' whether to seek public office

Story highlights Chelsea Clinton said her mom is "doing great"

Will she run herself? "Right now, the answer is no"

Washington (CNN) Though she's repeatedly attempted to quash rumors of a future run for public office, Chelsea Clinton again left the door open to a run on Tuesday.

"No. No, no, no," Clinton emphatically told CBS in a rare and extensive interview when asked whether she'd be the next member of her family to seek an elected position.

But she still qualified that answer, saying any engaged citizen with a clear vision and a clear sense that he or she is the best person for the job should consider it.

"I clearly don't agree with our president, but I'm definitely not the right person to run to defeat him in 2020," Clinton said.

"Right now, the answer is no, but I think we all need to be asking ourselves that question periodically," she said, adding that she hopes young people will see the 2016 election as a call to action.

