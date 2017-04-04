Story highlights State Senate passes bill 27-12 on barring local agency participation with ICE officials

Bill's author calls it a rejection of Trump's portrayal of undocumented immigrants

San Francisco (CNN) In defiance of President Donald Trump's immigration policies, the California Senate passed a bill to limit state and local police cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Senate Bill 54 , which unofficially has been called a "sanctuary state" bill, bars state and local law enforcement agencies from using their resources, including money, facility, property, equipment or personnel, to help with immigration enforcement. They would be prohibited from asking about immigration status, giving federal immigration authorities access to interview a person in custody or assisting them in immigration enforcement.

The bill passed the Senate in a 27-12 vote along party lines with Democrats in support and Republicans in opposition.

SB 54 heads to the California State Assembly, where Democrats hold a super majority. If it passes there, the bill would go to Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown.

Its author, Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León hailed SB 54's passage on Monday as "a rejection of President Trump's false and cynical portrayal of undocumented residents as a lawless community."