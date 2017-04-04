Americans warming to China ahead of Xi-Trump summit, poll finds

Story highlights Xi Jinping and Donald Trump set to meet at the President's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida

More than a third of those polled say China is principally a military threat rather than an economic one

(CNN) President Donald Trump may have bashed China on the campaign trail, but as he prepares to meet with President Xi Jinping, Americans' feelings towards the country are warming.

Xi and Trump will meet at the President's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida later this week for a series of high-stakes sit-downs.

The timing is good for Xi, according to a new poll from the Pew Research Center, which found 44% of Americans now say they have a favorable opinion of China, up from 37% a year ago. The number who felt unfavorably towards China was also down, from 55% a year ago to 47% now.

Pew surveyed 1,505 people in the United States from February 16 to March 15 for the poll, which has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Economy