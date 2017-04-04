Russia's break from terror is over

Story highlights On Monday, a blast ripped through a St. Petersburg metro car, killing 14 and injuring dozens

Alec Luhn: Russia, which enjoyed a brief respite from terror, is learning a cruel new reality about the forces trying to undermine it

Alec Luhn is a journalist based in Moscow who has written for the Guardian, The New York Times, Politico, TIME, Slate and others. The views expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Almost as soon as a blast ripped through a subway car in St. Petersburg on Monday afternoon, painful photographs and video began trickling out on social media: Smoke pouring through the subway, bodies lying on the platform, bloodied people crawling away from the mangled subway car, tearful women trying to reach relatives by telephone.

Although 14 people have died, the attack could have been much worse. I was on this same St. Petersburg metro line at 8:30 that morning, heading to the station to take a train back to Moscow, and it was so packed I could barely squeeze into the subway car. If the bomb had gone off during the morning or evening rush hour, there would have been far more bodies lying on the platform. A second larger bomb was disarmed at another station.

Alec Luhn

But the casualty count alone doesn't tell the full story. Russia, a nation that had a brief respite from terror, is once again being awakened to dangers that were suppressed but never eliminated. And its people, who for the past few years have seemed not to notice or care, may now have to reckon with the potential threats that face it: A huge population of often mistreated migrant workers from Central Asia who can be susceptible to radicalization, an Islamist insurgency once again growing in the Russian North Caucasus and citizens reportedly returning home after fighting for the Islamic State.

"We used to think this wouldn't touch us, but now it's close by," a woman whose son was in a fast food restaurant across from the subway station during the attack told the news site Meduza. "Society should become vigilant. After (attacks in 2015 in) Paris I was afraid to go in the subway, and now I won't set one foot in it."

A friend in St. Petersburg told me there were few people in the subway on Tuesday morning, and those who were looked spooked. "Usually people are focused inward, they look at their phones or stare into space, but today everyone was looking around, looking at other people, seeing if there was anyone suspicious," he said. Though he predicted that in a few days it would once again be crowded with people absorbed in their phones.

JUST WATCHED Officials: Metro bomb suspect from Kyrgyzstan Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Officials: Metro bomb suspect from Kyrgyzstan 02:13

Read More