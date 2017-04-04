Dozens reportedly killed in Syria gas attack

(CNN) Dozens of people, including at least ten children, have been killed and over 200 injured as a result of asphyxiation caused by exposure to an unknown gas or chemical agent in northern Syria on Tuesday, multiple activist groups were reporting.

Airstrikes hit the city of Khan Sheikhoun, in Idlib province, at 6.30 a.m. giving off a "poisonous gas," according to Anas al-Diab, an activist with the Aleppo Media Center.

A child receives treatment following the suspected gas attack.

Five minutes later, three more strikes hit the same city center location but did not result in any gas, al-Diab added.

Videos circulating on social media purporting to be from the scene show people, including children, who appear unresponsive; others are seen struggling to breathe or wearing oxygen masks.

Civil defense workers help a wounded man following the attack.

Doctors are attempting to evacuate the wounded to Turkey, according to activists.

Read More