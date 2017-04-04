Suspected chemical attack in Syria
Suspected chemical attack in Syria
This photo, provided Tuesday, April 4, by the activist Idlib Media Center, shows dead children after a suspected chemical attack in the rebel-held city of Khan Sheikhoun, Syria. Dozens of people were killed, according to multiple activist groups.
Suspected chemical attack in Syria
A man carries a child at a makeshift hospital in Khan Sheikhoun. Activists have blamed the Syrian regime for the attack. In an apparent reference to the attack, two state-run Syrian media outlets reported that there was an explosion at a "rebel poison gas factory" in the countryside of Idlib province. The government has denied using chemical weapons in the past.
Suspected chemical attack in Syria
A child's body is seen in Khan Sheikhoun.
Suspected chemical attack in Syria
In this photo provided by the Idlib Media Center, doctors treat a child after the suspected attack.
Suspected chemical attack in Syria
A baby's dead body is covered. Many of the casualties came as a result of asphyxiation, local doctors say.
Suspected chemical attack in Syria
A dead baby is seen in the aftermath of the attack. "I've never seen anything like it, beyond description," said Fares al-Jundi, a doctor who spoke with CNN. He lives in a nearby village and rushed to the hospital after the airstrikes.
Suspected chemical attack in Syria
Al-Jundi described how whole families were killed: They died of asphyxiation, and foam covered their mouths. Many died suddenly. "I believe this horrible memory will stay with me for the rest of my life," al-Jundi said.
Suspected chemical attack in Syria
An unconscious Syrian child receives treatment at a hospital in Khan Sheikhoun.
Suspected chemical attack in Syria
This photo provided by the Idlib Media Center shows victims of the suspected attack.
Suspected chemical attack in Syria
Civil defense workers try to reduce the effects of toxic gas as they carry out search-and-rescue missions in Khan Sheikhoun.