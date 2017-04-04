Photos: Suspected chemical attack in Syria Hide Caption 1 of 11

Photos: Suspected chemical attack in Syria This photo, provided Tuesday, April 4, by the activist Idlib Media Center, shows dead children after a suspected chemical attack in the rebel-held city of Khan Sheikhoun, Syria. Dozens of people were killed, according to multiple activist groups. Hide Caption 2 of 11

Photos: Suspected chemical attack in Syria A man carries a child at a makeshift hospital in Khan Sheikhoun. Activists have blamed the Syrian regime for the attack. In an apparent reference to the attack, two state-run Syrian media outlets reported that there was an explosion at a "rebel poison gas factory" in the countryside of Idlib province. The government has denied using chemical weapons in the past. Hide Caption 3 of 11

Photos: Suspected chemical attack in Syria A child's body is seen in Khan Sheikhoun. Hide Caption 4 of 11

Photos: Suspected chemical attack in Syria In this photo provided by the Idlib Media Center, doctors treat a child after the suspected attack. Hide Caption 5 of 11

Photos: Suspected chemical attack in Syria A baby's dead body is covered. Many of the casualties came as a result of asphyxiation, local doctors say. Hide Caption 6 of 11

Photos: Suspected chemical attack in Syria A dead baby is seen in the aftermath of the attack. "I've never seen anything like it, beyond description," said Fares al-Jundi, a doctor who spoke with CNN. He lives in a nearby village and rushed to the hospital after the airstrikes. Hide Caption 7 of 11

Photos: Suspected chemical attack in Syria Al-Jundi described how whole families were killed: They died of asphyxiation, and foam covered their mouths. Many died suddenly. "I believe this horrible memory will stay with me for the rest of my life," al-Jundi said. Hide Caption 8 of 11

Photos: Suspected chemical attack in Syria An unconscious Syrian child receives treatment at a hospital in Khan Sheikhoun. Hide Caption 9 of 11

Photos: Suspected chemical attack in Syria This photo provided by the Idlib Media Center shows victims of the suspected attack. Hide Caption 10 of 11