Bana Alabed became known for her dire tweets from besieged Aleppo

(CNN) Warning: This article contains graphic images of dead children.

We don't know what type of gas was used in the alleged chemical attack Tuesday in Idlib, Syria that killed dozens of people, including at least 10 children. But we know how many of the victims died: They suffocated.

If the attack involved a nerve gas like sarin, which was used in a 2013 attack in the Syrian capital of Damascus, its victims may not have died quickly. Nerve agents can take several minutes to kill. People choke as the muscles that control breathing spasm and shut down. Bodily functions can't be controlled.

If such a scene is too dramatic, consider the photographs that 7-year-old Bana Alabed shared with the world this morning. Alabed is a survivor of the Syrian regime's siege on Aleppo. She tweeted repeatedly about life in the crumbling city before being evacuated with her family in December 2016. Though she is safe now, she continues to focus an unblinking eye on the suffering of her people.

Her latest tweets show the aftermath of Tuesday's chemical attack. In one photograph, children are hosed down, their bodies curled and stiff with death. "Dear world, today these children were murdered with chemical in Idlib," she wrote. "Shame on you killers, shame on you. Shame on you, shame on you.."

Dear world, today these children were murdered with chemical in Idlib. Shame on you killers, shame on you. Shame on you, shame on you.. pic.twitter.com/GMG1NIP25J — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) April 4, 2017

