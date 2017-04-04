Meet the African models breaking barriers

Story highlights 25% of models used in Spring 2017 fashion shows were non-white, the highest recorded

Getting booked as a black woman is still a challenge say emerging models

(CNN) Stepping onto the runway at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show with a tiny afro, Maria Borges made history and headlines in 2015.

It was the first time black natural hair would appear in the show's 20 year run.

"I had to persuade them," recalls Borges. "I wanted to send a message out there. People think to be sexy you have to have long hair, no ... a lot of women around the world have hair texture like mine."

When she returned to the show in 2016 models Herieth Paul and Jourdana Phillips followed her example.

It was a departure from the long wavy locks Victoria's Secrets models were known for regardless of ethnicity.