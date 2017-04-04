Arctic 'doomsday' vault seeks to protect world's most precious data

Story highlights Arctic World Archive aims to protect the world's most important data in the event of a global disaster

The underground vault stores documents offline to guard against cyberterrorism

(CNN) Deep inside an abandoned mine on the Arctic island of Svalbard, some 650 miles (1,046 km) from the North Pole, a mysterious new library has opened its doors.

It's called the Arctic World Archive , and it has a critical mission: To protect the world's historically and scientifically important data in the event of a future cataclysmic disaster. It's open to submissions from around the globe, of anything from scientific journals to works of classical literature.

Set almost 500 feet (150 meters) below ground, the vault is protected from nuclear attack. Its data collections are kept offline to protect from possible corruption or hacking.

And the surrounding permafrost creates the ideal climate for long-term storage. Even if the power failed, the temperature inside will remain below freezing, enough to preserve the vault's contents for decades, maybe centuries.

''It's a unique and ultra-secure way that future generations can get information from the past easily in the present,'' says project manager Katrine Thomson of Piql, the Norwegian company behind this new venture.

