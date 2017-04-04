Story highlights Nicole Kidman is being hailed for her "Big Little Lies" performance

The competition for outstanding lead actress in a limited series will be intense

(CNN) The love for "Big Little Lies" continues.

In this case, it's coming in the form of the internet advocating for Nicole Kidman to win an Emmy.

The actress was part of a star studded cast of the HBO limited series which included Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård, Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern.

Kidman's portrayal of an abused wife and mother navigating life in Monterey Bay has many fans proclaiming that she needs to win an Emmy in September.

[envisions Nicole Kidman's Emmy so hard it manifests] — Nathan (@luvyoulikexo) April 3, 2017

#BigLittleLies was so good. Nicole Kidman better win that Emmy!! — Sheree (@smontgomer) April 3, 2017

The Emmy isn't enough for what Nicole Kidman did in this. #BigLittleLies — Andrew Johnson (@andrewjohnson41) April 3, 2017

