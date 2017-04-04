Story highlights Mike Nichols won a best directing Oscar for film

It will be shown in more than 700 theaters

(CNN) Here's to you, Mrs. Robinson: "The Graduate" is going back into theaters.

For its 50th anniversary, a restored edition of the iconic drama starring Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft will show in more than 700 theaters across the country on April 23 and April 26

The 1967 film about a college graduate seduced by an older woman won director Mike Nichols an Academy Award and is beloved for its Simon & Garfunkel soundtrack.

The ultra-high-definition 4K restoration of "The Graduate" is being shown as part of the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series. Audiences will hear special commentary from Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz before and after the movie.

