The 'Alien' ending you didn't see

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 11:48 AM ET, Tue April 4, 2017

Photos: 'Alien' stars: Where are they now?
The first "Alien" (1979) made a star of Sigourney Weaver, whose Ripley character returned in three sequels. Since appearing in "Alien: Resurrection" in 1997, Weaver has narrated the US version of the documentary series "Planet Earth" and reunited with "Aliens" director James Cameron for 2009's "Avatar."
Photos: 'Alien' stars: Where are they now?
In the first film's bloodiest and most famous scene, John Hurt gave unexpected birth to an alien that burst from his chest. The British actor, who died in January 2017, went on to appear in "The Elephant Man," "V for Vendetta," "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" and the "Harry Potter" film series.
Photos: 'Alien' stars: Where are they now?
Veteran character actor Harry Dean Stanton was one of the alien's first victims in the original movie. He has since appeared in dozens of films, including "Repo Man," "Pretty in Pink," "Paris, Texas," "Twister" and "The Green Mile." He also had a cameo in 2012's "The Avengers."
Photos: 'Alien' stars: Where are they now?
British actor Ian Holm played Ash, the spaceship's science officer, who was revealed to be an android in the first film. Holm is probably best known for playing Bilbo Baggins in "The Lord of the Rings" movies.
Photos: 'Alien' stars: Where are they now?
Originally a theater actor, Yaphet Kotto was cast in "Alien" after playing a Bond villain in "Live and Let Die." Kotto later played an FBI agent in the movie "Midnight Run" and a cop in the TV series "Homicide: Life on the Street."
Photos: 'Alien' stars: Where are they now?
Comic actor Paul Reiser played against type as a villain in 1986's "Aliens." Best known for his role opposite Helen Hunt in the long-running sitcom "Mad About You," Reiser had a supporting role in 2014's "Whiplash."
Photos: 'Alien' stars: Where are they now?
Lance Henriksen's craggy features and commanding voice have made him a fixture in action movies, TV and video games for decades. Since playing the android Bishop in "Aliens" and "Alien 3," he has appeared in the spinoff "Alien vs. Predator" and John Woo's "Hard Target." Henriksen also has lent his voice to such video games as "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2."
Photos: 'Alien' stars: Where are they now?
Bill Paxton provided some rare comic relief as voluble soldier Hudson in "Aliens." He went on to appear in "Apollo 13," "Twister" and several other James Cameron films, including "True Lies" and "Titanic." He also starred as a polygamist in HBO's "Big Love." The actor died in February 2017.
Photos: 'Alien' stars: Where are they now?
Michael Biehn played the Marines' heroic squad leader in "Aliens" and appeared fleetingly in "Alien 3." He has since had a variety of roles -- many of them as soldiers -- in movies, TV and video games.
Photos: 'Alien' stars: Where are they now?
Charles S. Dutton played the leader of a penal colony in David Fincher's bleak "Alien 3" (1992). Since then, Dutton directed the HBO miniseries "The Corner," a precursor to "The Wire," and has appeared in such TV dramas as "Criminal Minds" and "The Good Wife."
Photos: 'Alien' stars: Where are they now?
British actor Charles Dance played a doomed penal-colony doctor in "Alien 3." He is probably best known for his role as the ruthless lord Tywin Lannister in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photos: 'Alien' stars: Where are they now?
Producers hoped Winona Ryder would help re-energize the franchise with 1997's "Alien: Resurrection," but the film was not a critical or commercial hit. Ryder's career stalled after a 2001 shoplifting arrest, although she has returned to the screen in such well-received vehicles as the Netflix series "Stranger Things" and films as "A Scanner Darkly" and "Black Swan."
Photos: 'Alien' stars: Where are they now?
Dan Hedaya, who has built a long career playing crooks and slimeballs, had a short-lived part in "Alien: Resurrection." He had a supporting role in Barry Levinson's 2014 comedy, "The Humbling," with Al Pacino.
Story highlights

  • Director Ridley Scott originally wanted a darker ending for 1979 sci-fi film
  • Newest movie in franchise, "Alien: Covenant," comes out in May

(CNN)Sigourney Weaver owes a debt of gratitude to the executives at 20th Century Fox.

If it weren't for them, she would not have starred in multiple "Alien" films.
Ridley Scott, the director of the original "Alien," recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he wanted to kill off Weaver's Ellen Ripley character at the end of the 1979 sci-fi film.
    "I thought that the alien should come in, and Ripley harpoons it and it makes no difference, so it slams through her mask and rips her head off," Scott told the magazine.
    The much darker final scene would have had the alien at the ship's controls, Scott said.
    "It would mimic Captain Dallas (Tom Skerritt's character) saying, 'I'm signing off,' " he said.
    But fortunately for Weaver 20th Century Fox stepped in and threatened to fire Scott if he did so.
    That decision led to the "Alien" franchise that included a few sequels, a prequel and a crossover series with the "Predator" movies.
    Scott returns to the franchise with "Alien: Covenant," which is set to open in theaters May 19.