Studio Swine's 'blossoming' sculpture

Story highlights "New Spring" is a new installation by Studio Swine and COS

The multi-sensory sculpture features mist-filled blossoms that burst and evaporate

Visitors are invited to put on gloves to interact with the bubbles as they drop from overhead

Milan, Italy (CNN) Studio Swine, a collaboration between Japanese architect Azusa Murakami and British artist Alexander Groves, together with COS unveiled a new multi-sensory installation in Milan during the city's international design week.

The ephemeral, soothing installation, housed within a decommissioned cinema, is a gentle response to what the duo refer to as a year of "changes and crisis."

Studio Swine wanted to create something that was "democratic and accessible." The work, called "New Spring," has a focal, tree-like sculpture in the center of a dark room.

The sculpture features cascading, scented, mist-filled blossoms that burst and evaporate upon contact with skin but live for a few moments when met with textured fabrics.

"New Spring" by Studio Swine

Visitors to the installation are invited to put on gloves to interact with the bubbles as they drop from overhead.

