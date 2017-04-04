CNN 10 - April 5, 2017

Breaking News

April 5, 2017

War, politics, science and nature are today's subjects on CNN 10. We're explaining an apparent chemical weapons attack in Syria, and we're breaking down a potential rule change in the U.S. Senate. Reports on brain games, the health benefits of getting out in nature, and a historic walk in space are also featured this Wednesday.
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
