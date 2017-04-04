US official: North Korea fires a possible ballistic missile

Story highlights US Pacific Command says it detected and tracked a North Korean missile launch at 11:42 a.m. Hawaii time April 4

The United States has grown increasingly wary of the pace of North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs

(CNN) North Korea fired a projectile into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, on Wednesday morning, US and South Korean officials said.

The United States believes the projectile was likely a ballistic missile, according to a US official. It is one of several the country has test-fired in recent months.

The projectile was launched at 6:42 a.m. Seoul time, from a site in the vicinity of Sinpo, South Hamgyong Province, a South Korean Defense Ministry official said. It flew a distance of around 60 kilometers, South Korean officials said.

The North Koreans use Sinpo shipyard for their submarine activity, and US satellites have observed increased activity there in recent days, a second US official said.

US Pacific Command said it detected and tracked a North Korean missile launch at 11:42 a.m. Hawaii time April 4, according to a statement. Pacific Command's initial assessment is that the missile was a KN-15 medium range ballistic missile.

