(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Dozens of people, including at least 10 children, were killed in what is suspected to be one of the deadliest chemical attacks in Syria in years, activist groups say.
-- Bill O'Reilly's Fox News show is facing a growing advertiser revolt, as seven companies have pulled commercials from amid sexual harassment allegations. Here's what sponsors are saying.
-- Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered a review of police reform activities after several major cities uncovered patterns of racial discrimination and excessive force in policing.
-- Monday's deadly metro station attack in Russia was carried out by a suicide bomber from Kyrgyzstan.
-- President Trump promised Tuesday to "do a very major haircut on Dodd-Frank," the law that regulated Wall Street after the financial crisis.
-- Tony Romo is reportedly retiring from the NFL to become a sportscaster.
-- A giant pink diamond sold for a record $71.2 million at auction.
-- This New Jersey teen was accepted by all eight Ivy League schools.