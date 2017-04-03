Russia's prank voice message: 'Press 3 for election interference'

(CNN) Moscow has been emphatic in its denials of allegations that it interfered the US election process. But that didn't stop the Russian Foreign Ministry poking fun at the claims in an April Fools' Day spoof.

On Saturday it published what it said was a new automated answering message for the switchboards of Russian embassies around the world.

"You have reached the Russian embassy, your call is very important to us," the audio message begins. "To arrange a call from a Russian diplomat to your political opponent, press 1."

"To use the services of Russian hackers, press 2," and "to request election interference, press 3."

The message was posted on the official social media accounts of the Russian Foreign Ministry and re-shared by several Russian embassies, including the Russian Embassy in the UK, that tweeted, "Russian MFA developed automated voicemail system - please listen (Russian, then English) and tell us your opinion. Feedback appreciated!"