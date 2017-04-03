Severe weather hits US Southeast, claims two lives

Story highlights Storms are bringing strong winds and rain to the southeastern states

A mother and her 3-year-old daughter die in a Louisiana tornado Sunday

(CNN) Severe weather bringing strong winds and potential flooding is battering the Southeast, with a tornado in Louisiana claiming two lives Sunday morning.

A 38-year-old woman and her daughter, 3, died when the tornado with winds of 100 mph blew their mobile home off its foundations in St. Martin Parish, the National Weather Service and local sheriff's office said.

Strong storms could still produce tornadoes in the area from southeastern Louisiana into central and southern Mississippi overnight, before moving further east early Monday, CNN Meteorologist Michael Guy said.

Flooding risk

There is also a considerable threat of flash flooding from east Texas into Louisiana over into Mississippi, Guy said:

