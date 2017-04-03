Story highlights It's North Carolina's sixth national title

Gonzaga was in the Final Four and the national championship game for the first time

(CNN) There will be no heartbreak for the North Carolina Tar Heels this time.

A year after losing on the first buzzer-beating three in NCAA men's basketball championship history, the Tar Heels are back on top, defeating Gonzaga 71-65 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in front of a crowd of 76,168. It's UNC's sixth title and first since 2009.

It's also the third title for UNC head coach Roy Williams, who becomes the sixth men's college basketball coach with at least three titles.

"At the end, when you're watching your kids jump around, and the excitement and thrill they have, there's no better feeling in the world as a coach," Williams said.

In 2016 in Houston, UNC lost in a thriller, succumbing to Villanova on that last-second three-pointer by Kris Jenkins. But the Tar Heels (33-7) didn't let that scenario shape up on Monday against Gonzaga (37-2), who was in the national championship game for the first time.

Read More