Breaking News

North Carolina fights off Gonzaga for 71-65 win and national championship

By Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 1:39 AM ET, Tue April 4, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

North Carolina&#39;s Theo Pinson, left, and Joel Berry II embrace after the NCAA Tournament final on Monday, April 3. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65 for its sixth national title and first since 2009.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
North Carolina's Theo Pinson, left, and Joel Berry II embrace after the NCAA Tournament final on Monday, April 3. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65 for its sixth national title and first since 2009.
Hide Caption
1 of 25
Pinson makes a confetti angel during the celebrations.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Pinson makes a confetti angel during the celebrations.
Hide Caption
2 of 25
North Carolina players take a selfie together after being handed the trophy.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
North Carolina players take a selfie together after being handed the trophy.
Hide Caption
3 of 25
Confetti falls during the celebrations.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Confetti falls during the celebrations.
Hide Caption
4 of 25
Pinson throws the ball in the air after time expired.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Pinson throws the ball in the air after time expired.
Hide Caption
5 of 25
Gonzaga point guard Nigel Williams-Goss walks off the court.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Gonzaga point guard Nigel Williams-Goss walks off the court.
Hide Caption
6 of 25
North Carolina players rush the court after the final buzzer. The Tar Heels lost last year&#39;s final to Villanova.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
North Carolina players rush the court after the final buzzer. The Tar Heels lost last year's final to Villanova.
Hide Caption
7 of 25
Justin Jackson puts the exclamation mark on the win with a late dunk in the closing seconds.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Justin Jackson puts the exclamation mark on the win with a late dunk in the closing seconds.
Hide Caption
8 of 25
Players battle for a rebound during the second half.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Players battle for a rebound during the second half.
Hide Caption
9 of 25
The North Carolina bench reacts to a play in the second half.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
The North Carolina bench reacts to a play in the second half.
Hide Caption
10 of 25
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams yells during the second half. Williams has now won three national titles.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams yells during the second half. Williams has now won three national titles.
Hide Caption
11 of 25
Pinson saves the ball from going out of bounds as Gonzaga&#39;s Jordan Mathews looks on in the second half.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Pinson saves the ball from going out of bounds as Gonzaga's Jordan Mathews looks on in the second half.
Hide Caption
12 of 25
Berry lays the ball in during the second half. He was named the tournament&#39;s Most Outstanding Player.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Berry lays the ball in during the second half. He was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.
Hide Caption
13 of 25
Gonzaga fans cheer during the game.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Gonzaga fans cheer during the game.
Hide Caption
14 of 25
North Carolina fans hold up their hands.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
North Carolina fans hold up their hands.
Hide Caption
15 of 25
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few is seen on the sideline during the first half.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few is seen on the sideline during the first half.
Hide Caption
16 of 25
Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski pulls down a rebound in the first half.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski pulls down a rebound in the first half.
Hide Caption
17 of 25
Karnowski and Jackson compete for a rebound during the first half.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Karnowski and Jackson compete for a rebound during the first half.
Hide Caption
18 of 25
Gonzaga&#39;s Zach Collins holds a loose ball in the first half.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Gonzaga's Zach Collins holds a loose ball in the first half.
Hide Caption
19 of 25
Pinson dunks the ball.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Pinson dunks the ball.
Hide Caption
20 of 25
Isaiah Hicks rises for a first-half shot.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Isaiah Hicks rises for a first-half shot.
Hide Caption
21 of 25
Gonzaga fans cheer before the start of the game.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Gonzaga fans cheer before the start of the game.
Hide Caption
22 of 25
North Carolina fans show their support.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
North Carolina fans show their support.
Hide Caption
23 of 25
Williams is seen on the jumbotron during the national anthem.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Williams is seen on the jumbotron during the national anthem.
Hide Caption
24 of 25
Gonzaga fans get ready for the big game.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Gonzaga fans get ready for the big game.
Hide Caption
25 of 25
26 ncaa final RESTRICTED27 ncaa final RESTRICTED25 ncaa final RESTRICTED22 ncaa final21 ncaa final28 ncaa final20 ncaa final19 ncaa final RESTRICTED18 ncaa final15 ncaa final17 ncaa final16 ncaa final RESTRICTED14 ncaa final13 ncaa final RESTRICTED12 ncaa final RESTRICTED11 ncaa final10 ncaa final RESTRICTED09 ncaa final08 ncaa final RESTRICTED02 ncaa final07 ncaa final04 ncaa final RESTRICTED06 ncaa final03 ncaa final01 ncaa final

Story highlights

  • It's North Carolina's sixth national title
  • Gonzaga was in the Final Four and the national championship game for the first time

(CNN)There will be no heartbreak for the North Carolina Tar Heels this time.

A year after losing on the first buzzer-beating three in NCAA men's basketball championship history, the Tar Heels are back on top, defeating Gonzaga 71-65 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in front of a crowd of 76,168. It's UNC's sixth title and first since 2009.
It's also the third title for UNC head coach Roy Williams, who becomes the sixth men's college basketball coach with at least three titles.
    "At the end, when you're watching your kids jump around, and the excitement and thrill they have, there's no better feeling in the world as a coach," Williams said.
    In 2016 in Houston, UNC lost in a thriller, succumbing to Villanova on that last-second three-pointer by Kris Jenkins. But the Tar Heels (33-7) didn't let that scenario shape up on Monday against Gonzaga (37-2), who was in the national championship game for the first time.
    Read More
    In the opening minutes of the second half, UNC went on an 8-0 run to take a 40-35 lead. Gonzaga stormed right back with an 8-0 run of its own to make it 43-40 with 14:34 left. From there, as the teams continued to trade points, the officials couldn't stop blowing the whistle. There were 27 fouls called in the second half, compared to 17 in the first.
    "It was a slugfest out there," Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said. "It's two teams that desperately wanted to be crowned national champion. And I think to be so close for us is a temporarily crushing blow right now. But I'm hoping and knowing that perspective will come with time."
    The final push came from UNC. An Isaiah Hicks jumper gave the Tar Heels a 68-65 lead with 27 seconds to go. A Kennedy Meeks block and a timely rebound by Joel Berry II set up the fast break, which led to a Justin Jackson dunk. That made it 70-65. With no timeouts, Gonzaga was finished.
    "When Kennedy blocked that shot and I grabbed the ball and threw it to Justin, I immediately almost started crying," Berry said.
    Berry, who scored 22 points on 7-of-19 shooting despite dealing with ankle injuries, was named Most Outstanding Player. Jackson had 16 points, while Hicks had 13 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal. Meeks finished with seven points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
    Nigel Williams-Goss led the Bulldogs with 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Josh Perkins added 13 points.
    Gonzaga, a Roman Catholic university in Spokane, Washington, emerged as a Cinderella team in 1999, reaching the Elite Eight before losing to eventual champion Connecticut. The Bulldogs have been a mainstay in the NCAA tournament since.
    This year's run by Gonzaga was no fluke, with its only other defeat coming February 25 to BYU. For their efforts, the Bulldogs earned the No. 1 seed for the West region for the NCAA tournament. This was the Bulldogs' first Final Four appearance.
    "I mean, how many teams would take 37-2, league champs, national runner-up?" Gonzaga senior guard Jordan Matthews said. "We broke that glass ceiling everybody said we couldn't get over. Everybody was saying how the Zags couldn't get to the Final Four. So we did that.
    "It started in '99 when they went to the Elite Eight and we just kept -- the Zags keep breaking that ceiling. I have no doubt in the future, there will be future Zags that get over this hump."
    But the night belonged to the No. 1 seed from the South region, UNC.
    "It's just an unbelievable feeling," Berry said. "It's what we've worked for. The ups and downs that we've had, it's all worth it. I can't even describe my feeling right now, but I'm just glad that I was able to do something with this team because I felt like, just the personality and what we went through, and I think we just deserved it."