Breaking News

North Carolina downs Gonzaga, 71-65, for national championship

By Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 12:27 AM ET, Tue April 4, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The North Carolina bench reacts to a play in the second half of the NCAA Tournament final on Monday, April 3. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65 for its sixth national title and first since 2009.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
The North Carolina bench reacts to a play in the second half of the NCAA Tournament final on Monday, April 3. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65 for its sixth national title and first since 2009.
Hide Caption
1 of 16
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams yells during the second half.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams yells during the second half.
Hide Caption
2 of 16
North Carolina&#39;s Theo Pinson saves the ball from going out of bounds as Gonzaga&#39;s Jordan Mathews looks on in the second half.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
North Carolina's Theo Pinson saves the ball from going out of bounds as Gonzaga's Jordan Mathews looks on in the second half.
Hide Caption
3 of 16
North Carolina&#39;s Joel Berry II lays the ball in.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
North Carolina's Joel Berry II lays the ball in.
Hide Caption
4 of 16
Gonzaga fans cheer during the game.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Gonzaga fans cheer during the game.
Hide Caption
5 of 16
North Carolina fans hold up their hands.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
North Carolina fans hold up their hands.
Hide Caption
6 of 16
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few is seen on the sideline during the first half.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few is seen on the sideline during the first half.
Hide Caption
7 of 16
Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski pulls down a rebound in the first half.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski pulls down a rebound in the first half.
Hide Caption
8 of 16
Karnowski and North Carolina&#39;s Justin Jackson, bottom, compete for a rebound during the first half.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Karnowski and North Carolina's Justin Jackson, bottom, compete for a rebound during the first half.
Hide Caption
9 of 16
Gonzaga&#39;s Zach Collins holds a loose ball in the first half.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Gonzaga's Zach Collins holds a loose ball in the first half.
Hide Caption
10 of 16
Pinson dunks the ball.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Pinson dunks the ball.
Hide Caption
11 of 16
Isaiah Hicks rises for a first-half shot.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Isaiah Hicks rises for a first-half shot.
Hide Caption
12 of 16
Gonzaga fans cheer before the start of the game.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Gonzaga fans cheer before the start of the game.
Hide Caption
13 of 16
North Carolina fans show their support.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
North Carolina fans show their support.
Hide Caption
14 of 16
Williams is seen on the jumbotron during the national anthem.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Williams is seen on the jumbotron during the national anthem.
Hide Caption
15 of 16
Gonzaga fans get ready for the big game.
Photos: NCAA Tournament final: Gonzaga vs. North Carolina
Gonzaga fans get ready for the big game.
Hide Caption
16 of 16
15 ncaa final17 ncaa final16 ncaa final RESTRICTED14 ncaa final13 ncaa final RESTRICTED12 ncaa final RESTRICTED11 ncaa final10 ncaa final RESTRICTED09 ncaa final08 ncaa final RESTRICTED02 ncaa final07 ncaa final04 ncaa final RESTRICTED06 ncaa final03 ncaa final01 ncaa final

Story highlights

  • It's North Carolina's sixth national title
  • Gonzaga was in the Final Four and the national championship game for the first time

(CNN)There will be no heartbreak for the North Carolina Tar Heels this time.

A year after losing on the first buzzer-beating three in NCAA men's basketball championship history, the Tar Heels are back on top, defeating Gonzaga 71-65 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in front of a crowd of 76,168. It's UNC's sixth title and first since 2009.
In 2016 in Houston, UNC (33-7) lost in a thriller, succumbing to Villanova on that last-second three-pointer by Kris Jenkins. But the Tar Heels didn't let that scenario shape up on Monday against Gonzaga (37-2), who was in the national championship game for the first time.
    In the opening minutes of the second half, UNC went on an 8-0 run to take a 40-35 lead. Gonzaga stormed right back with an 8-0 run of its own to make it 43-40 with 14:34 left. From there, as the teams continued to trade points, the officials couldn't stop blowing the whistle. There were 27 fouls called in the second half, compared to 17 in the first.
    The final push came from UNC. An Isaiah Hicks jumper gave the Tar Heels a 68-65 lead with 27 seconds to go. A Kennedy Meeks block and a timely rebound by Joel Berry II set up the fast break, which led to a Justin Jackson dunk. That made it 70-65. With no timeouts, Gonzaga was finished.
    Read More
    Berry, who scored 22 points on 7-of-19 shooting despite dealing with ankle injuries, was named Most Outstanding Player. Jackson had 16 points, while Hicks had 13 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal. Meeks finished with seven points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
    Nigel Williams-Goss led the Bulldogs with 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Josh Perkins added 13 points.
    Gonzaga, a Roman Catholic university in Spokane, Washington, emerged as a Cinderella team in 1999, reaching the Elite Eight before losing to eventual champion Connecticut. The Bulldogs have been a mainstay in the NCAA tournament since.
    This year's run by Gonzaga was no fluke, with its lone defeat coming February 25 to BYU. For their efforts, the Bulldogs earned the No. 1 seed for the West region for the NCAA tournament. This was the Bulldogs' first Final Four appearance.
    But the night belonged to the No. 1 seed from the South region in UNC.