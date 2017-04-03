Story highlights Prosecutor has said she cannot in good faith pursue the death penalty

Governor says her refusal to consider death penalty sends "unacceptable message"

(CNN) The Florida prosecutor who refuses to consider the death penalty now has fewer cases on her docket.

Gov. Rick Scott signed executive orders Monday taking 21 first degree murder cases from Aramis Ayala, state attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit, which covers Orange and Osceola counties.

The cases will be reassigned to Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Brad King, who already has inherited the high-profile case of accused police killer Markeith Lloyd from Ayala.

"State Attorney Ayala's complete refusal to consider capital punishment for the entirety of her term sends an unacceptable message that she is not interested in considering every available option in the fight for justice," Scott said in a statement.

"Each of these cases I am reassigning represents a horrific loss of life. The families who tragically lost someone deserve a state attorney who will take the time to review every individual fact and circumstance before making such an impactful decision."