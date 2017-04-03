Story highlights Federer beats Nadal 6-3 6-4

(CNN) Is sustained rest the key to sustained success?

Roger Federer seems to think so. The 18-time grand slam champion announced he is to take an eight-week break from the Tour after he beat long-term rival Rafael Nadal 6-3 6-4 to clinch the Miami Open Sunday.

It means that the 35-year-old Federer, who has lost only once in 2017, will not play any clay-court events until the French Open at the end of May.

"Wimbledon has to be the biggest goal now," the world No. 4 told reporters after beating Nadal to secure his third hard-court title of the year.

"The second part of the season is the big priority. That's why I'll take a break."

