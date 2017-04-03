Athletes' TUEs data hacked by Fancy Bears, says IAAF

Story highlights Russian group yet to reveal results of hack

IAAF notified more than 80 athletes affected

(CNN) The IAAF, the world governing body for athletics, says that it has been targeted by the Russia-based computer hacking group "Fancy Bears."

In a statement released Monday, the IAAF said the cyber attack which took place in February focused on athletes who had made applications for Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs).

"The attack by FANCY BEAR, also known as APT28, was detected during a proactive investigation carried out by cyber incident response (CIR) firm Context Information Security...' the IAAF said in a statement on its website

"The presence of unauthorized remote access to the IAAF network by the attackers was noted on February 21 where meta data on athlete TUEs was collected from a file server and stored in a newly created file," the IAAF statement added.

The governing body has since consulted with the UK National Cyber Security Center and its counterpart in Monaco to remove the threat.

