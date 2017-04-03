Yes, the filibuster is out of control

(CNN) With 41 Democrats now supporting a filibuster of Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court, we are looking at the end of the talk-a-thon as we know it.

wrote earlier Monday about how eliminating the 60-vote threshold to end debate on Supreme Court nominations is just another step down the slippery slope of the Senate's evolution into the House.

Whether or not you agree with the Democratic filibuster strategy or the likely Republican response of eliminating the need for 60 votes to end debate on a Supreme Court nomination, what's hard to deny is that the use of the filibuster has surged in recent years -- reaching historically high heights as polarization has soared in both the country and the Congress.

The rising use of the filibuster -- cloture motions are filed to end debate and often fail if 60 votes aren't available -- is undeniable and somewhat eye-popping.

