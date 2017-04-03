Trump calls Putin following St. Petersburg attack

Story highlights Trump spoke with Putin to express condolences

There was an attack in St. Petersburg Monday

Washington (CNN) US President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone Monday, according to a statement from the White House.

The statement said Trump made the call to express his condolences and offer support to the Russian people in the wake of an attack in St. Petersburg that left at least 10 people dead, according to three state-run Russian news agencies.

The White House said the two presidents agreed terrorism must meet a swift end. It was not immediately clear who was behind the explosion on the St. Petersburg metro, although the Russian prime minister described it as a "terrorist act."

The official call between the two leaders was the first since shortly after Trump took office -- when Trump spoke with Putin as well as four other world leaders in the same day. Putin also congratulated Trump hours after his electoral victory in November.

