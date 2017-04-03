Chaos worked for Trump as a candidate. As president? Not so much

Story highlights Trump is either unwilling or incapable of anything approaching the sort of discipline that the presidency demands

Of Trump's first 72 days in office, only two could reasonably be declared clear victories for him

(CNN) Way back in December 2015, Jeb Bush said something incredibly prescient about Donald Trump.

"Donald, you know, is great at the one-liners," said Bush at the final GOP debate of the year. "But, he's a chaos candidate. And he'd be a chaos president."

No one paid much attention at the time. Voters were a month away from, you know, voting. Trump was riding high and Jeb(!) was, um, not. But, on the 73rd full day of the Trump presidency, it's clear that Jeb's prediction was spot on.

Trump's tendency toward chaos -- creating it if it didn't exist or reveling in it when it did -- served him well as a candidate. It kept his opponents -- in both the Republican primary and the general election -- off balance. Hillary Clinton learned the hard way how challenging it is to run against someone whose only guiding light is unpredictability. Because Trump never did anything by the book, it was incredibly tough for Clinton to ever get her feet under her; she was forever second- and third-guessing what to do and when to do it.

And, because the American public tends not to pay terribly close attention to the nitty-gritty of a campaign, Trump's one-liner confectionaries were a perfect fit. People ate them up because, well, it was more fun than what the other candidates were saying. Would you rather watch Trump attack "Lyin' Ted" Cruz or "Little" Marco Rubio or spectate a dry policy discussion about tax reform? Be honest.

Read More