Hatch: 'Nuclear option' looks necessary to approve Gorsuch

Story highlights Hatch would support the nuclear option

The move might be necessary for the GOP to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch by week's end

Washington (CNN) Sen. Orrin Hatch, the longest serving Republican in the Senate, predicted Monday that it will take a major change in the chamber's rules to confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Speaking on CNN's "Newsroom" with John Berman and Poppy Harlow, the Utah lawmaker said it appeared "like we're going to do that."

"All I can say is, we can't let them just stop one of the best nominees ever nominated to the Supreme Court because their far-left constituencies are screaming and shouting," Hatch said of his Democratic colleagues. "They can't seem to do that and don't seem to have the courage to do that."

The controversial move , which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would initiate, would alter Senate rules to lower the threshold for ending a filibuster of Supreme Court nominees from 60 votes to 51. The action would mean the 52 Senate Republicans could then force Gorsuch's confirmation without any support from across the aisle, a step much contended by their Democratic counterparts

