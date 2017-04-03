Divisions remain when it comes to repealing Obamacare

Story highlights Efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare failed several weeks ago

Despite some signals to the contrary, key Republican factions remain at odds on the issue

(CNN) There still hasn't been a breakthrough on health care despite President Donald Trump's continued claim that lawmakers are getting closer and closer to making one.

After publicly deriding members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus last week and threatening to work with Democrats if Freedom Caucus members wouldn't get in line, Trump adjusted his tone Sunday night in a tweet: "Anybody (especially Fake News media) who thinks that Repeal & Replace of ObamaCare is dead does not know the love and strength in R Party!"

"Talks on Repealing and Replacing Obamacare are, and have been, going on, and will continue until such time as a deal is hopefully struck," Trump tweeted.

House leaders, including Speaker Paul Ryan, say they have encouraged discussions among rank-and-file members, but the bottom line is that the fundamental differences that prohibited moderates and conservatives from coming together to vote for a piece of repeal and replace legislation more than a week ago now, remain.

