Melania Trump gets glamorous new official portrait

Story highlights The photographer was Regine Mahaux

She has photographed Trump before

Washington (CNN) The White House released Monday the official portrait of first lady Melania Trump.

Official Portrait of First Lady pic.twitter.com/K1DUVE5kSI — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 3, 2017

The photograph was taken in the West Sitting Hall of the White House private residence, CNN confirmed. The photographer, Regine Mahaux, is well-known for her celebrity portraiture and has taken several pictures of Trump in the past, including high-glamour editorial images.

For her official first lady look, Trump opted for a black tuxedo-style jacket, with a sequined neckerchief. Her engagement ring, reportedly 25-carats, is also on full display.

The picture now accompanies Trump's biography on the White House's official website.

Read More