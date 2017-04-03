Washington (CNN) Members of the House intelligence committee plan to meet Monday evening as the future of the House's Russia investigation hangs in the balance.

Monday's meeting will be the first of the full committee -- Democrats and Republicans -- since the top Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff, called on House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes to recuse himself from the investigation.

Last week's bumpy ride for Nunes ended in reports that two top White House staffers coordinated the release of information to him.

In public there appears to be little hope for House investigators -- Sen. John McCain said Sunday on ABC's "This Week" that Nunes "killed" the investigation with his White House trip. But, around the Capitol, House Democrats admit they have nowhere else to turn, with almost no chance that a special commission will be created to investigate Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 elections.

Rank-and-file Democrats and Republicans on the committee have privately said they miss the bipartisanship that used to be a hallmark of the group. And there is some indication that Schiff and Nunes have been working better together at the end of last week -- after the two talked Thursday, Schiff said they agreed to bring FBI Director James Comey back before the committee.

But Schiff's visit to the White House to review what he said was the same intelligence Nunes reviewed only opened a new wound.

"If these were produced either for or by the White House, then why all of the subterfuge?" Schiff asked Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

Schiff then accused of Nunes of working with the White House to distract from efforts to review Russia's involvement in the election.

"It certainly is an attempt to distract and to hide the origin of the materials, to hide the White House hand," Schiff said Sunday. "The question is, of course, why? And I think the answer to the question is this effort to point the Congress in other directions, basically say, 'Don't look at me. Don't look at Russia. There is nothing to see here.'"

A spokesman for Nunes declined to comment on Schiff's accusations.

House investigators have big questions to figure out -- like whether Comey will agree to come back to the committee and whether they can reschedule former acting Attorney General Sally Yates after her own delving into former national security adviser Michael Flynn's ties to Russia were reported last week.

Meanwhile, the Senate investigation appears to be moving smoothly, with the Senate intelligence committee beginning its interviews of witnesses Monday.

The Senate's second-ranking Republican, Sen. John Cornyn, told CNN's Manu Raju any talk of granting Flynn immunity for testimony, as Flynn's lawyers have sought, is "premature."

Cornyn also said the Senate investigation will address Republicans' concerns over intelligence agencies' unmasking of targets in their sharing of intelligence.