US takes turn atop UN Security Council

Haley is pressing for a human rights discussion April 18

United Nations (CNN) Some pundits predict United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley will one day run for president, but for a month, at least, she will be -- of the 15-nation UN Security Council.

Ambassadors take up the post each month, and April fell to Haley. While the former South Carolina Governor, who so far has been outspoken in her brief tenure in New York, said she is supposed to remain somewhat guarded as the leader of the 15-nation council, she told a packed news conference Monday that should would always be "a transparency gal."

The role won't enable Haley to snap her fingers and get whatever she wants on the discussion agenda. While Haley is pressing for a human rights discussion April 18, two other permanent members, Russia and China, are not interested, meaning the idea might have to come to a vote to see if the required nine countries support it.

Haley's proposal comes as President Donald Trump and other members of his administration -- notably Secretary of State Rex Tillerson -- have put less of a focus on human rights in dealings with world leaders when compared to past administrations, including President Barack Obama's.

In a meeting at the White House on Monday, Trump told visiting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi that he had done "a fantastic job" despite criticisms of the leader's undemocratic actions.

