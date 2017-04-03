Story highlights
- President Donald Trump and Sen. Rand Paul golfed on Sunday
- Trump said a lot of mean things about Paul during the campaign
(CNN)President Donald Trump and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul played golf together on Sunday, a move that both sides painted as decidedly friendly.
I mean, maybe? But the reality is that Trump said a lot -- and I mean a LOT -- of nasty things about Paul during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Here's a brief walk down memory lane, ranked in order of my favorites. (All GIFs courtesy of the remarkable Brenna Williams.)
1. "I never attacked him on his look and believe me there's plenty of subject matter there."
Absolutely epic. This is from the 2nd Republican primary debate -- sponsored by CNN! -- in which the major debate of the debate (that's a lot of debates) was how many candidates should be allowed on stage. The gratuitous shot at Paul's looks was an entirely Trumpian non sequitur.
2. This look.
3. This tweet
Trump tweeted this gem in August 2015 following a conference call by Paul's campaign in which the Kentucky Senator described the real estate mogul as a "fake conservative." (More on Paul's greatest hits on Trump below!)
4."First of all, Rand Paul shouldn't even be on this stage. He's number 11 and he's at one percent in the polls."
Undermine Paul's very presence on stage? Check. Note his low poll numbers? Check.
5. This look
6."Recently, Rand Paul called me and asked me to play golf. I easily beat him on the golf course and will even more easily beat him now, in the world in [sic] politics."
Trump put out this statement on Aug. 12, 2015, following Paul releasing a negative ad that called into question Trump's Republican credentials. The cherry on the top of this quote? Trump noting that he had made a "significant donation" to an eye center with which Paul is affiliated.
Ouch.
7. This look
Knowing condescension is the best kind of condescension.
Paul doesn't have as many amazing putdowns on Trump as the President has on him, but he may have the single best one of their "relationship."
"Donald Trump is a delusional narcissist and an orange-faced windbag," Paul said during an appearance on Comedy Central in January 2016.
"A speck of dirt is way more qualified to be president."
A speck of dirt!