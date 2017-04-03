Story highlights President Donald Trump and Sen. Rand Paul golfed on Sunday

Trump said a lot of mean things about Paul during the campaign

(CNN) President Donald Trump and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul played golf together on Sunday, a move that both sides painted as decidedly friendly.

I had a great time today with @realDonaldTrump and believe we are getting closer to an agreement on health care! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 2, 2017

I mean, maybe? But the reality is that Trump said a lot -- and I mean a LOT -- of nasty things about Paul during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Here's a brief walk down memory lane, ranked in order of my favorites. (All GIFs courtesy of the remarkable Brenna Williams.)

1. "I never attacked him on his look and believe me there's plenty of subject matter there."

Absolutely epic. This is from the 2nd Republican primary debate -- sponsored by CNN! -- in which the major debate of the debate (that's a lot of debates) was how many candidates should be allowed on stage. The gratuitous shot at Paul's looks was an entirely Trumpian non sequitur.

