Trump, Egypt's leader to bond over terror fight

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump welcomes his Egyptian counterpart to the White House on Monday in a visit that will signal a shift in the US approach to Egypt, but could leave both Trump and President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi disappointed.

Both leaders are looking to use the first visit by an Egyptian leader to the White House in seven years to make a point. Trump is looking to appear statesmanlike and focus ties on building a partnership for his top foreign policy priority of fighting terrorism. Like Sisi, Trump is also looking to move past the chill in US-Egypt relations during the Obama administration and demonstrate a warm partnership.

Sisi, a former general and the kind of strongman leader Trump admires, wants more than just goodwill, though. He is coming to the White House in hopes of getting the US to reinstate or perhaps boost levels of aid, according to experts and officials. But the Egyptian leader will likely be let down, as the Trump administration has made clear that, outside of Israel, it will sharply cut foreign aid.

"In terms of optics, this is a win for Cairo and for the White House," said Oren Kessler, the deputy director of research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. "It lets President Trump appear statesmanlike and receive a leader who is positively inclined toward him. In terms of actual substance, my sense is the Egyptian government may be a bit disappointed in terms of what it gets."

Michele Dunne, director of the Middle East program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, warns that Trump may be in for disappointment as well as he looks to Sisi for help in the Middle East and in the fight against terrorism.