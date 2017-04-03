Nunes on critics: 'I don't really listen to what anyone says'

(CNN) House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes dismissed claims from top Democrats that he is colluding with the White House, and said House investigators talked scheduling with former national security adviser Michael Flynn before his request for immunity.

Nunes brushed aside Schiff's accusations, saying it was just politics.

"This business is always hard and politics is always hard, but I'm used to that," Nunes said.

Nunes said that House investigators had been scheduling a time to bring in Flynn earlier, but said they have not spoken since then or since Flynn made his offer.

"That's not asking for immunity," Nunes said, when read the statement from Flynn's lawyer by a CNN reporter. "I mean that's not a direct request for immunity from what I can see. Look, all that happened is there was an initial discussion about scheduling -- that was it. I think people just jump on this based on things that get leaked or half-truths."