DC activists planning pot giveaway, Capitol Hill 'smoke in'

Washington (CNN) A marijuana advocacy group in the nation's capital plans to target members of Congress on Capitol Hill with two separate protests this April.

The first protest will take place on April 20 -- 4/20, the pot holiday -- from "high noon" til about 5 p.m., Adam Eidinger and Nikolas Schiller, co-founders of the group DCMJ, told CNN. They said members of the group will set up just off Capitol grounds and pass out joints of locally grown marijuana rolled by hand in the home base of DCMJ on Embassy Row in Washington.

They'll be offering marijuana to members of Congress, staffers, credentialed journalists and interns, as long as they are 21 or over and have a valid congressional ID. According to DCMJ, this will all be legal under the District of Columbia's marijuana law.

DCMJ co-founder Adam Eidinger sews together the group's signature "Phrygian cap," also known as the "liberty cap."

The planned giveaway is the carrot approach. On April 24, when they expect more lawmakers in town, the group plans to invite arrest by heading up to the Capitol to smoke their marijuana on the federal grounds and make a point.

"I fully expect to be arrested that day," Eidinger said.

