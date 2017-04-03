9th Circuit will hear travel ban suit in May

Story highlights The administration will file its appeal to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday

The appeal will be heard by a randomly-assigned panel

(CNN) For the second time in President Donald Trump's young administration, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will examine the legality of an executive order temporarily blocking foreigners from traveling to the US.

Last month, a federal judge in Hawaii indefinitely halted core portions of the Trump's revised travel ban on the grounds that it likely violates the Establishment Clause of the Constitution by disfavoring Muslims.

On Monday, the court agreed to the parties' request for a speedy appeal and will hear oral arguments sometime in May.

But this isn't the first time the 9th Circuit has been tasked with deciding the immediate fate of the President's travel ban.

In February, the court declined to reinstate Trump's first executive order, which caused immediate chaos across the country after it was rolled out without any notice and sought to ban foreign nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the country for 90 days and blocked all refugees entering the country for 120 days.

Read More