Wood, fire and metal: How fine whiskey gets its flavor

The type of barrel the spirit is stored in has an enormous influence on its taste

(CNN) "The story of the barrel is one of the overlooked crafts of whiskey-making," says Jeff Arnett, master distiller of American whiskey brand Jack Daniel's.

Indeed, the type of barrel the spirit is stored in has an enormous influence on its taste, making the art of cooperage -- the crafting of the barrels -- an essential part of the whiskey-making process.

It's a process that still relies on a huge amount of human skill despite advances in technology streamlining production.

American white oak is the most commonly used wood to make staves: long sections of wood that make up the main part of the barrel

"The tools used to shape the staves and bind them with the hoop (haven't changed much) ... It's still a hand-crafted business," says David Cox, the former director of fine and rare whiskeys for The Macallan, a single malt distillery that has produced rare whiskeys since 1824.

He adds: "There's something elemental about making casks. There's a romance to it."

