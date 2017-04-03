Girl, 2, defends her choice of doll to cashier

Story highlights Mom shares story of South Carolina girl who chose doll of different race

"She is a pretty girl; I am a pretty girl," girl told store cashier who questioned her choice

(CNN) When 2-year-old Sophia was told she could pick out a prize for finishing her potty training, she knew just what she wanted.

She and her mother, Brandi Benner, visited a Target near their South Carolina home, where Sophia spent 20 minutes looking at all the dolls in the toy aisle.

"She kept going back to the doctor doll, because in her mind, she is already a doctor," Benner said. "She loves giving checkups, and if you come in the house, she'll tell you that's the first thing you need."

Sophia and her doll give other dolls "checkups."

Sophia, who will be 3 in July, was so excited by her choice that she wouldn't let go of her new doll until they reached the register to check out.

Did we mention that the doll is black and Sophia is white?