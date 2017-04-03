Support victims of flooding and mudslides in Colombia, Peru

Story highlights
(CNN)Heavy rains are causing deadly floods and mudslides in the northwest region of South America.
In Colombia, mudslides have killed more than 250 people and injured at least 200 since Friday, according to its country's president.
Three rivers surrounding the southern city of Mocoa overflowed, leaving highways, bridges and homes flattened.
Charities are starting to mobilize and below are ways you can support their efforts:
In neighboring Peru, more than 70 people are dead after severe flooding and mudslides. Weeks of rain have caused rivers to swell since the rainy season began in early March.
Organizations are on the ground distributing water, clothes and other relief supplies. You can make an impact on the Peru flooding by taking action below: