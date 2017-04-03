Photos: Seven reasons why a global pandemic is inevitable Growing populations and urbanization – to spread through air, mosquitoes or unclean water, particularly in urban areas. T The globe's growing population creates greater opportunity for diseaseto spread through air, mosquitoes or unclean water, particularly in urban areas. T he United Nations predicts that 66% of the global population will live in urban areas by 2050. Hide Caption 1 of 7

Photos: Seven reasons why a global pandemic is inevitable Encroaching into new environments – As humans expand into previously uninhabited territories such as forests, they are more likely to come into more frequent contact with wild animals and, inevitably, new infections. Hide Caption 2 of 7

Photos: Seven reasons why a global pandemic is inevitable Climate change – Evidence suggests climate change is causing greater numbers of heat waves and flooding events, bringing more opportunity for waterborne diseases such as cholera and for diseases carried by mosquitoes. Hide Caption 3 of 7

Photos: Seven reasons why a global pandemic is inevitable Global travel – According to experts, infectious agents can live in humans during their incubation period -- the time between infection and the onset of symptoms -- meaning that travelers can transmit an infection to another region even though they don't appear to be sick. International tourist arrivals reached a record of almost 1.2 billion in 2015. Hide Caption 4 of 7

Photos: Seven reasons why a global pandemic is inevitable Civil conflict – If a country is on the brink of breakdown from civil unrest, its ability to handle an intense and sudden outbreak could bring its people to their knees -- and allow the infection to flourish. Hide Caption 5 of 7

Photos: Seven reasons why a global pandemic is inevitable Faster spread of information – In the information age, new means of communication bring higher levels of fear and multiple ways to spread it, experts believe. More than 90% of the world's population will be covered by mobile broadband networks by 2021, according to the UN. Hide Caption 6 of 7