Story highlights New words are a reflection of culture, obsessions and changing language

Other highlights: K-pop, superfood, clicktivist

(CNN) Steel yourselves, language pedants: Dictionary.com has added 300 new words to its online database.

The latest roster additions are a potpourri of portmanteaus, hyphenations and slang terms you feel kind of embarrassed looking up, but do anyway because you are deeply uncool and language is moving into the future without you.

Three hundred words is a lot, so here are the highlights:

420

alt-right

bitchface

cat café

cheat day

clicktivist

cold brew

dabbing

dad bod

friendiversary

hangry

K-pop

Kush

lightsaber

man bun

mic drop

petrichor

sext

slay

smackdown

stochastic terrorism

struggle bus

superfood

teachable moment

uncanny valley

It's rather impressionistic, isn't it? At first, the list reads like a teenager having a hyperactive episode, but when you step back it presents a rather tight portrait of what we're talking about right now, and how we talk about it.

Read More