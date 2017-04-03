Story highlights Moyes under pressure

(CNN) An English Premier League manager says he "deeply regrets" his behavior towards a female journalist after telling her during a post-match interview that she risked being slapped.

BBC reporter Vicki Sparks asked Sunderland manager David Moyes if he felt his job was under threat with club chairman Ellis Short, who is American, in the stands during his side's goalless draw against Burnley on March 18.

"It was getting a wee bit naughty at the end there so just watch yourself," Moyes said to Sparks off-camera once the interview had finished.

"You still might get a slap even though you're a woman," added Moyes. "Careful next time." Sparks is heard laughing uncomfortably during the conversation.

Moyes later apologized to Sparks and she accepted his apology, a BBC spokesperson told CNN.

