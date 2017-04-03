St. Petersburg metro explosion: 10 dead in Russia blast

Story highlights President Putin was in St. Petersburg earlier Monday

Authorities are trying to determine the exact number of deaths

Moscow (CNN) Ten people have been killed in an explosion on the metro in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, state-run media TASS reported.

Around 50 others were injured, the St. Petersburg governor's office said, in the incident that has forced the shutdown of the entire metro system.

The explosion took place on a subway car at the Sennaya Ploshchad station.

Images of the car shows the facade had been ripped off, while others showed passengers running from the site at the station filled with smoke.

"According to the very first preliminary information, about 10 people were killed in the explosion," a source told TASS, noting the exact number of victims was still being established.

Smoke fills the metro station after the explosion.

Read More