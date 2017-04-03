Breaking News

St. Petersburg metro explosion: 10 dead in Russia blasts

By Tim Lister and Angela Dewan, CNN

Updated 8:38 AM ET, Mon April 3, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Reports: Explosion at St. Petersburg metro
Reports: Explosion at St. Petersburg metro

    JUST WATCHED

    Reports: Explosion at St. Petersburg metro

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Reports: Explosion at St. Petersburg metro 01:51

Story highlights

  • President Putin was in St. Petersburg earlier Monday
  • Authorities are trying to determine the exact number of deaths

Moscow (CNN)Ten people have been killed in twin blasts on the metro in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, state-run TASS reported.

At least one of the explosions took place on a subway car at the Sennaya Ploshchad station.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin was aware of the reports of the explosions, according to state-run Russia 24.
    Putin was in St. Petersburg speaking at an event earlier Monday but it was not clear if he was still in the city.
    "According to the very first preliminary information, about 10 people were killed in the explosion," a source told TASS, noting the exact number of victims was still being established.
    Read More
    St. Petersburg is Russia's second city.
    Russia: 10 dead in St. Petersburg metro explosion
    Russia: 10 dead in St. Petersburg metro explosion
    Developing story - more to come