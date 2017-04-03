Story highlights Attack comes at time of heightened security and political concerns for Kremlin

Former CIA official says "Russia has a terrorist problem"

(CNN) It's President Vladimir Putin's hometown, Russia's second biggest city and the cultural capital of the country.

The attack occurred as Putin was visiting the city to address a media forum and meet the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Putin began the meeting by expressing his condolences to the victims and said investigators are considering all potential causes of the blast. "Naturally, we always consider all options -- both domestic and criminal, primarily incidents of a terrorist nature."

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called the explosion a "terrorist attack," while head of the Russian Federation Council's defense committee Viktor Ozerov said it was no coincidence that St. Petersburg was chosen to carry out the attacks.

Read More