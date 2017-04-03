Breaking News

St. Petersburg attack hits Russia at time of heightened concerns

by Kara Fox, CNN

Updated 2:53 PM ET, Mon April 3, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Confusion on platform after Russia metro blast

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(8 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Attack comes at time of heightened security and political concerns for Kremlin
  • Former CIA official says "Russia has a terrorist problem"

(CNN)It's President Vladimir Putin's hometown, Russia's second biggest city and the cultural capital of the country.

St. Petersburg was shaken by an explosion that tore through a metro train on Monday, leaving at least 10 people dead and dozens injured.
The attack occurred as Putin was visiting the city to address a media forum and meet the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
    Putin began the meeting by expressing his condolences to the victims and said investigators are considering all potential causes of the blast. "Naturally, we always consider all options -- both domestic and criminal, primarily incidents of a terrorist nature."
    Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called the explosion a "terrorist attack," while head of the Russian Federation Council's defense committee Viktor Ozerov said it was no coincidence that St. Petersburg was chosen to carry out the attacks.
    Read More
    "The choice of the place and the timing of these blasts is not accidental, the president of Russia is in [Saint Petersburg], the media forum is taking place there, there are many journalists," Ozerov told Russian news service Sputnik.

    Heartland of the Russian state

    The damaged door of a train car is seen after an explosion on the subway in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Monday, April 3. Multiple people were killed in the blast.
    Photos: Explosion on St. Petersburg train
    The damaged door of a train car is seen after an explosion on the subway in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Monday, April 3. Multiple people were killed in the blast.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    Smoke fills a subway station near the blast. The explosion, which authorities described as a terrorist attack, took place on a subway car as the train was in a tunnel between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations.
    Photos: Explosion on St. Petersburg train
    Smoke fills a subway station near the blast. The explosion, which authorities described as a terrorist attack, took place on a subway car as the train was in a tunnel between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    The damaged train car is seen at the Tekhnologichesky Institut station in St. Petersburg. Dozens were reported injured in the blast.
    Photos: Explosion on St. Petersburg train
    The damaged train car is seen at the Tekhnologichesky Institut station in St. Petersburg. Dozens were reported injured in the blast.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    The aftermath of the explosion is evident at the Tekhnologichesky Institut subway station.
    Photos: Explosion on St. Petersburg train
    The aftermath of the explosion is evident at the Tekhnologichesky Institut subway station.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    A person is rushed away from the scene on a stretcher.
    Photos: Explosion on St. Petersburg train
    A person is rushed away from the scene on a stretcher.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    A woman makes a phone call at the entrance to the Tekhnologichesky Institut station.
    Photos: Explosion on St. Petersburg train
    A woman makes a phone call at the entrance to the Tekhnologichesky Institut station.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    Emergency workers are seen outside the entrance to the Tekhnologichesky Institut station.
    Photos: Explosion on St. Petersburg train
    Emergency workers are seen outside the entrance to the Tekhnologichesky Institut station.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    A man with bleeding hands stands outside the entrance to the Tekhnologichesky Institut station.
    Photos: Explosion on St. Petersburg train
    A man with bleeding hands stands outside the entrance to the Tekhnologichesky Institut station.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    An emergency-response helicopter takes off near the Tekhnologichesky Institut station.
    Photos: Explosion on St. Petersburg train
    An emergency-response helicopter takes off near the Tekhnologichesky Institut station.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    Firefighters and ambulances respond at the Sennaya Ploshchad station.
    Photos: Explosion on St. Petersburg train
    Firefighters and ambulances respond at the Sennaya Ploshchad station.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    Police in the city take extra security measures after the explosion.
    Photos: Explosion on St. Petersburg train
    Police in the city take extra security measures after the explosion.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    07B st petersburg metro blast 040302 st petersburg metro blast 040318 st petersburg metro blast 040319 st petersburg metro blast 040325 st petersburg metro blast 040323 st petersburg metro blast 040316 st petersburg metro blast 040321 st petersburg metro blast 040324 st petersburg metro blast 040311 st petersburg metro blast 040309 st petersburg metro blast 0403
    The symbolism of attacking St. Petersburg -- the heartland of the Russian state and the hometown of Putin, Medvedev and other Kremlin officials -- comes at a moment of heightened security and sociopolitical concerns in Russia, according to former CNN Moscow bureau chief Jill Dougherty.
    Putin's tight grip on a burgeoning insurgency in the south has essentially squashed all terrorist attacks in Chechnya, a republic in southwestern Russia.
    Metro passengers describe horrific scenes in St. Petersburg
    Metro passengers describe horrific scenes in St. Petersburg
    But one of Putin's grave concerns is the thousands of Russians -- many of them believed to be Chechens -- who Putin says are fighting alongside ISIS in Syria. Putin has warned they could be returning home to carry out attacks on Russian soil.
    Steve Hall, former CIA Chief of Russia Operations, believes Russian counter-terrorism teams will be looking into whether Chechen and Russian rebels were involved.
    "Russia has a terrorist problem, although there is some controversy as to what the political nature is," Hall told CNN.

    An opportunity for US-Russia dialogue?

    Trump on Putin: One tough cookie
    Trump on Putin: One tough cookie

      JUST WATCHED

      Trump on Putin: One tough cookie

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Trump on Putin: One tough cookie 01:48
    The attack's aftermath may provide a strategic political opportunity for the US and Russia, Dougherty told CNN.
    US President Donald Trump has previously called for cooperation with Russia in the fight against Islamic terrorism, which may be an attractive offer to Putin.
    If the investigation confirms that jihadists were behind the attack, one potential side effect could be closer intelligence sharing between Russia and the US in the fight against ISIS and other terror groups, Peter Truscott, author of "Putin's Progress" and "Russia First" told CNN.

    Attack comes after nationwide protests

    Protester&#39;s arrest goes viral
    Protester's arrest goes viral

      JUST WATCHED

      Protester's arrest goes viral

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Protester's arrest goes viral 02:29
    The attacks also come at a time of domestic political upheaval -- anti-corruption demonstrations have been held in Moscow and dozens of other cities across Russia over the past two weeks, with thousands of Russians taking to the streets to protest against corruption.
    Putin admitted last Thursday that Russia has a problem with state corruption but -- citing the Arab Spring -- warned of the dangers to Russian society if law and order broke down.
    Anti-corruption protests continue across Russia
    Anti-corruption protests continue across Russia
    "This is relevant, and we are working on it, " Putin said, adding, "The only thing that I think is wrong is for certain political forces to try to use this in their own interests, for self-promotion in the political arena ahead of political events such as elections rather than to improve the situation."
    The attack will likely result in increased security measures across Russia, potentially giving a boost to Putin in the lead-up to the the 2018 election campaign, Dougherty said.