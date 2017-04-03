Breaking News

Russia: Metro passengers describe horrific scenes in St. Petersburg

By Elizabeth Roberts, CNN

Updated 12:27 PM ET, Mon April 3, 2017

Bystanders rush to rescue trapped passengers
Bystanders rush to rescue trapped passengers

Story highlights

  • Travelers helped those who were badly hurt, say eyewitnesses
  • 'Everyone expected death' said one person caught up in the explosion

(CNN)Metro passengers have described scenes of horror Monday following the subway blast in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Stanislav Listyev told CNN: "I was going down the escalator at Sennaya Square at about 2:30pm -- and at that moment I felt an explosion wave underneath, everything filled with smoke, people started panicking.
"So the trains stopped and almost immediately the evacuation started. I think that explosion happened in the tunnel between the stations. The smoke was coming out of there. There was nothing on the station itself, everything was fine."
    An unnamed eyewitness who spoke to the state news agency, Tass, said: "In the metro car, everyone expected death, if I can say that."
    The damaged door of a train car is seen after an explosion on the subway in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Monday, April 3. Multiple people were killed in the blast.
    Smoke fills a subway station near the blast. The explosion, which authorities described as a terrorist attack, took place on a subway car as the train was in a tunnel between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations.
    The damaged train car is seen at the Tekhnologichesky Institut station in St. Petersburg. Dozens were reported injured in the blast.
    The aftermath of the explosion is evident at the Tekhnologichesky Institut subway station.
    A person is rushed away from the scene on a stretcher.
    A woman makes a phone call at the entrance to the Tekhnologichesky Institut station.
    Emergency workers are seen outside the entrance to the Tekhnologichesky Institut station.
    A man with bleeding hands stands outside the entrance to the Tekhnologichesky Institut station.
    An emergency-response helicopter takes off near the Tekhnologichesky Institut station.
    Firefighters and ambulances respond at the Sennaya Ploshchad station.
    Police in the city take extra security measures after the explosion.
    "After the explosion, everyone expected consequences, then we were taken out, and people began to help each other, brought others out, most were covered in blood."
    Another witness told Tass that they waited for evacuation for several minutes after the explosion, which took place between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institute stations in central St. Petersburg.
    "I saw dead people, 3-4 people minimum, the emergency services arrived after 5-7 minutes," he said.
    A woman interviewed by Life News in Russia said: "The people were bloody, they had their hair burned. Smoke came out of the cars. We were told to move to the exit, because the traffic was stopped. People just ran.
    St. Petersburg metro explosion: 9 dead in Russia blast
    "My friend was in a metro car near to the one which exploded. She said it shook. When she came out, she saw that people were all disfigured."
    St. Petersburg resident Leonid Chaika, who said he was at the station where the blast happened, told Reuters: "I saw a lot of smoke, a crowd making its way to the escalators, people with blood and other people's insides on their clothes, bloody faces. Many were crying."
    Geoff Edwards, 68, from Liverpool, England, works in St. Petersburg. He told the BBC he is a quarter of a mile away from the scene.
    "There are helicopters flying around right now, I can hear them out of the window," he said. "A colleague told me that one landed near the station -- to collect dead bodies. "
    Meanwhile Instagram user @a_shevala posted a video of emergency responders at Sennaya Square in the aftermath.

    Вертолёт на Сенной

    A post shared by Антон Шевела (@a_shevela) on

    And Instagram user @kuchynskaya shared a video of ambulances rushing to the scene and then racing away to the hospital.
    At least 11 people are reported dead, and at least 39 are injured, the Russian health ministry said. Other agencies in St Petersburg gave differing numbers for the injured.

    CNN's Emma Burrows contributed to this report.